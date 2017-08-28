Chelsea revive interest in Fernando Llorente

Chelsea are ready to revive their interest in Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente ahead of transfer deadline day, according to The Independent.

The Spanish veteran has been linked with the Blues throughout the current transfer window. Head coach Antonio Conte is reported to want the former Juventus striker to provide cover and support for his compatriot and ex-Juve team-mate Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea are now set to firm up their interest with a bid before the deadline passes, the article claims.

The Swans have previously been reluctant to sanction a move for Llorente, but that situation could now change as they close in on a deal with Manchester City to bring Wilfried Bony back to the Liberty Stadium. If the Bony deal is done, they would apparently sell Llorente for an agreeable price.

The former Athletic Bilbao man scored 15 goals last season to fire the Welsh side to Premier League safety.