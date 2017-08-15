Chelsea set to battle Spurs for Davinson Sanchez transfer

Chelsea are readying a bid for Tottenham Hotspur target Davinson Sanchez, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Spurs have been strongly linked with the Ajax defender and have sent officials to Amsterdam to close a deal. But their London rivals are hoping to throw a spanner in the works.

The Blues have reportedly been harbouring a secret interest in the 21-year-old Colombia international and are now ready to make a concrete offer as Spurs close in on his signing.

Ajax value Sanchez at around €40m (£36m). Spurs are expected to make a bid at around £25m plus add-ons, but Chelsea’s interest might force them to offer a bigger upfront fee to the Dutch giants.

Tottenham fans can take some reassurance from claims that Sanchez has his heart set on a move to their club. A conversation with head coach Mauricio Pochettino is said to have convinced the young centre-back that Spurs are the club for him.