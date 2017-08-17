Chelsea target Southampton’s Cedric Soares

Chelsea have turned their attention to Southampton right-back Cedric Soares as they seek to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Portugal international, aged 25, is wanted by Blues head coach Antonio Conte to provide competition at right wing-back. Victor Moses is the only option in that position at present. His suspension for the 2-3 defeat to Burnley in last weekend’s Premier League opener forced Conte to move Cesar Azpilicueta out of the backline.

Cedric is reportedly viewed as a less ambitious alternative target for that position than Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

He also represents a compromise between Conte’s plans to sign the likes of 30-year-old Inter Milan man Antonio Candreva, and the club’s wish to sign younger players with a potential resale value.

Cedric has not yet been the subject of a formal bid, but on offer of £15-20m is touted.

He is under contract at St Mary’s until June 2020.