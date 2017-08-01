Chelsea want Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is a transfer target for Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international, aged 27, is being targeted to bolster head coach Antonio Conte’s midfield options following Nemanja Matic’s departure to Manchester United.

If he moved to Stamford Bridge, Drinkwater would be reunited with his midfield partner of the Foxes’ 2015/16 title-winning season, N’Golo Kante.

The former Manchester United man has been at the King Power Stadium since leaving Old Trafford in 2012. He has clocked up 218 appearances for Leicester, scoring 14 goals. He has three England caps, which were all won in 2016.

Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches, Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Everton’s Ross Barkley are also reportedly under consideration by the Blues if they fail to land Drinkwater.

He signed a new five-year contract in the wake of winning the league and is committed to the Foxes until June 2021.

With Kante on the books and Tiemoue Bakayoko also signed this summer, Chelsea are unlikely to be able to offer Drinkwater regular starts.