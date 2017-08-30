Chelsea’s £25m bid for Ross Barkley rejected by Everton

Everton have turned down a £25m bid from Chelsea for midfielder Ross Barkley, according to the BBC.

The England international, aged 23, is into the final 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park and has told his boyhood club that he wants a fresh challenge.

Manager Ronald Koeman was ready for Barkley to be sold and the Toffees slapped a £50m asking price on their academy product.

But his main suitors, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, have so far refused to meet that valuation. With the prospect of losing Barkley for nothing next summer and the additional complication of the player currently being out for three months with a serious hamstring injury, Everton might have to accept considerably less.

But it appears they remain hopeful of getting more than the £25m currently on the table.

Chelsea and Spurs are both expected to hold further talks with the Merseysiders before Thursday’s transfer deadline.