Christian Pulisic reacts to Liverpool transfer rumours

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic has dismissed speculation linking him with a transfer to Liverpool.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been touted as Jurgen Klopp’s preferred target to replace Philippe Coutinho in the event that the Brazil international succeeds in forcing his move to Barcelona.

But Pulisic, who has been a first-team regular at Dortmund for a season-and-a-half, dismissed the rumours linking him with a move to Anfield and insisted he is committed to his current club, where he is under contract until June 2020.

Pulisic told Bild: “Yes, I read that. What more can I say? I’m fully concentrated on the start of the season.

“I’m very happy in Dortmund. To be clear, I am not thinking about changing clubs.

“At the beginning of the year I finally extended my contract until 2020.

“Last season, I established myself in Dortmund with a European top club, which was always my dream as a young boy.”

Pulisic is a USA international. He has seven goals in 16 caps for his national team to date.

Liverpool remain determined to keep hold of Coutinho, having turned down a £90.3m bid for him from Barcelona and rejected a transfer request from the Brazilian.

Despite being dealt a blow by Pulisic’s comments, the Reds would still pursue a deal for him if Coutinho goes, according to The Sun.