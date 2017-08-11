Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Leicester lineups

The confirmed team news is in ahead of this evening’s 2017/18 Premier League opener between Arsenal and Leicester City.

Arsenal team to play Leicester

Arsenal hand Premier League debuts to summer signings Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette.

Manager Arsene Wenger sticks with the back-three system that served him well at the end of last season. Rob Holding, Nacho Monreal and Kolasinac make up the back-line.

The two changes to the side that started last weekend’s Community Shield see Mesut Ozil and Kolasinac starts in place of Alex Iwobi and Per Mertesacker.

Starting XI: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette

Leicester team to play Arsenal

Leicester City hand a debut to their summer signing from Hull City, Harry Maguire, who partners captain Wes Morgan in defence.

Matty James makes his first Premier League appearance for the Foxes in more than 800 days after shaking off his injury problems and impressing in pre-season. He takes the place of the injured Danny Drinkwater in midfielder.

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy