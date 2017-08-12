Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Burnley lineups

Here is the confirmed team news as Premier League champions start their title defence against Burnley at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Chelsea team to play Burnley

Chelsea give Premier League debuts to summer signing Antonio Rudiger and academy graduate Jérémie Boga, but Alvaro Morata has to settle for a place on the bench.

There are two changes to the side that started in the Community Shield. Rudiger and Boga replace the suspended Victor Moses and injured Pedro Rodriguez.

Cesar Azpilicueta looks set to move out of the backline, where he is replaced by Rudiger, to take the place of Moses at right wing-back.

Michy Batshuayi leads the line.

Starting XI: Courtois, Rudiger, Luiz, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Batshuayi, Boga

Burnley team to play Chelsea

Burnley give a debut to summer signing Jack Cork.

Striker Sam Vokes leads the line following Andre Gray’s move to Watford last week.

Fellow new arrivals Charlie Taylor and Jon Walters are on the bench.

Starting XI: Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Brady, Vokes