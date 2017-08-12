Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Burnley lineups
Here is the confirmed team news as Premier League champions start their title defence against Burnley at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
Chelsea team to play Burnley
Here we go! #CHEBUR pic.twitter.com/NOFqkqLdQ6
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 12, 2017
Chelsea give Premier League debuts to summer signing Antonio Rudiger and academy graduate Jérémie Boga, but Alvaro Morata has to settle for a place on the bench.
There are two changes to the side that started in the Community Shield. Rudiger and Boga replace the suspended Victor Moses and injured Pedro Rodriguez.
Cesar Azpilicueta looks set to move out of the backline, where he is replaced by Rudiger, to take the place of Moses at right wing-back.
Michy Batshuayi leads the line.
Starting XI: Courtois, Rudiger, Luiz, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Batshuayi, Boga
Burnley team to play Chelsea
TEAM NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up for the @premierleague opener @ChelseaFC. pic.twitter.com/juABWYIqBZ
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 12, 2017
Burnley give a debut to summer signing Jack Cork.
Striker Sam Vokes leads the line following Andre Gray’s move to Watford last week.
Fellow new arrivals Charlie Taylor and Jon Walters are on the bench.
Starting XI: Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Brady, Vokes