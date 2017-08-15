Confirmed Team News: Hoffenheim vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Champions League qualification playoff first leg between Hoffenheim and Liverpool.

Hoffenheim team to play Liverpool

Hoffenheim name Leicester City flop Andrej Kramaric and former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry in their starting lineup for tonight’s clash with Liverpool.

Starting XI: Baumann ; Kaderábek, Hübner, Bicakcic, Rupp; Vogt; Gnabry, Demirbay, Zuber; Kramaric , Wagner

Liverpool team to play Hoffenheim

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives the side that were held to a 3-3 draw in their Premier League opener at Watford last weekend a chance to make amends.

The German has put out an unchanged team for tonight’s Champions League qualification playoff first leg at Hoffenheim.

That means Roberto Firmino starts against his former club, while Mohamed Salah is the only summer signing to start.

Fellow new arrival Dominic Solanke is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino