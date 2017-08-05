Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Liverpool team to play Athletic Bilbao
Confirmed #LFC team to face @AthleticClub in Dublin…
Mohamed Salah is the only one of Liverpool’s summer signing to start in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.
Left-back Andy Robertson and striker Dominic Solanke have to settle for places on the bench.
There is a start in midfield for Marko Grujic, who is looking to rebuild his Anfield career after an injury-hit first season on Merseyside.
Alberto Moreno, who has been linked with a transfer to Watford, is also included in the starting XI. James Milner, who ousted Moreno as left-back last season, starts too.
Starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Milner, Grujic, Salah, Firmino, Origi
Athletic Bilbao team to play Liverpool
Starting XI
Kepa
Boveda
Saborit
San José
Williams
Lekue
Mikel Rico
Sabin Merino
Aketxe
Córdoba
Núñez
Former Liverpool player Mikel San José starts against his former club in today’s friendly.
Inaki Williams, who has been touted for a transfer to Anfield, is also named in Athletic Bilbao’s starting lineup.
Starting XI: Kepa, Boveda, Saborit, San José, Williams, Lekue, Mikel Rico, Sabin Merino, Aketxe, Córdoba, Núñez