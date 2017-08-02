Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid lineups

Loading...

Here are the confirmed lineups for tonight’s Audi Cup final between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Liverpool team to play Atletico Madrid

After beating hosts Bayern Munich yesterday evening, Liverpool name a second-string XI to face Atletico Madrid in the final.

Danny Ward starts in goal, with youngsters Joe Gomez, Ben Woodburn and Dom Solanke all involved from the off.

Only captain Jordan Henderson and goalscorer Sadio Mane are retained from the side that started against Bayern, which probably reflects the need for both players to build up some match fitness ahead of the new Premier League season.

Atletico Madrid team to play Liverpool

Our XI for the #AudiCup final are Moyá, Vrsaljko, Giménez, Lucas, Sergi, Kranevitter, Augusto, Thomas, Keidi, Correa and Vietto#AúpaAtleti — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 2, 2017

Atletico Madrid also rotate heavily for tonight’s game, with star man Antoine Griezmann named among the substitutes.

The likes of Jan Oblak, Diego Godin, Yann Carrasco, Gabi and Koke are omitted from the matchday squad entirely after starting against Napoli yesterday.