Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Sampdoria lineups

Here is the team news for this evening’s pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Italian side Sampdoria at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Man Utd team to play Sampdoria

Here is tonight's #MUFC starting XI – including a first start for our new signing, Nemanja Matic! #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/Vt5CVxFveM — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 2, 2017

Nemanja Matic makes his first start for Manchester United since his £40m signing from Chelsea.

The Serbia international is named in the starting lineup in midfield alongside Andreas Pereira and Paul Pogba.

Matic’s fellow summer signings, Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku also start.

Antonio Valencia, who looks set to operate either at left-back or as a right wing-back in a back-three system, is captain for the evening, with skipper Michael Carrick among the substitutes.

David De Gea stars in goal after being left at home for the recent win over Valerenga in Norway.

Starting XI: De Gea, Darmian, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Valencia, Matic, Pereira, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku

Sampdoria team to play Man Utd

Starting XI: Puggioni; Sala, Silvestre, Regini, Pavlovic; Barreto, Torreira, Linetty; Praet; Caprari, Quagliarella