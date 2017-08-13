Confirmed Team News: Newcastle vs Tottenham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news as Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur start their 2017/18 Premier League campaigns at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Newcastle team to play Spurs

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez gives debuts to summer signings Javier Manquillo and Florian Lejeune in defence.

Fellow new arrival Mikel Moreno is on the bench.

Starting XI: Elliot, Clark, Dummett, Manquillo, Lejeune, Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Gayle, Perez, Atsu.

Spurs team to play Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino might not have made any summer signings yet, but he is able to give a Premier League debut.

Despite Pochettino having said he is not ready for Premier League action, Under-20 World Cup winner Kyle Walker-Peters starts at right-back following his near-namesake Kyle Walker’s transfer to Manchester City and the injury suffered by Kieran Trippier.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko is a surprise starter against his former club. He had been strongly linked with a move to Turkey this summer.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane