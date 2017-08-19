Confirmed Team News: Swansea vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League between Swansea and Manchester United.

Swansea team to play Man Utd

Swansea City manager Paul Clement makes two changes to the side that drew at Swansea City in their first game of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

Summer signing Roque Mesa makes his debut in midfield, while Kyle Barkley also comes into the team.

Leon Britton and Wayne Routledge drop out.

The Swans start life without Gylfi Sigurdsson today following his big-money move to Everton.

Starting XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez (C), Bartley, Mawson, Olsson, Roque Mesa, Fer, Carroll, Ayew, Abraham.

Man Utd team to play Swansea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho names an unchanged side to the one that demolished West Ham United in their Premier League opener last weekend.

That means two of the clubs summer signings, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, who scored two goals and won the man of the match award, respectively, against the Hammers, once again get the chance to impress for their new club.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Bailly, Blind, Matic, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Rashford, Lukaku