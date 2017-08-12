Confirmed Team News: Watford vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s lunchtime kick-off between Watford and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Watford team to play Liverpool

Watford hand debuts to two of their summer signings: midfielders Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Cleverley.

Fellow new arrivals Richarlison, Kiko Fermenia and Andre Gray are on the bench.

Starting XI: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Chalobah, Doucouré; Amrabat, Cleverley, Pereyra; Okaka

Liverpool team to play Watford

Liverpool hand a Premier League debut to summer signing Mohamed Salah.

Fellow signing Dominic Solanke is on the bench, while the Reds’ third new arrival Andy Robertson is not involved.

Also absent is wantaway star Philippe Coutinho, who has a back injury.

Alberto Moreno is a surprise starter at left-back. He had been expected to leave in the summer but is preferred to James Milner today. Milner is among the substitutes.

Youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold plays at right-back, while fit-again Sadio Mane starts despite his short pre-season.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino