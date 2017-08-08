Confirmed UEFA Super Cup Team News: Real Madrid vs Man Utd lineups

Loading...

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s UEFA Super Cup clash between Real Madrid and Manchester United in Skopje.

Real Madrid team to play Man Utd

Jose Mourinho hinted he would consider a bid for Gareth Bale if he didn’t started this evening, but the Wales international is named in Real Madrid’s team.

Cristiano Ronaldo only makes the bench after his stunted pre-season to date.

Mourinho signings Raphael Varane and Luke Modric both start.

Starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco; Bale, Benzema

Man Utd team to play Real Madrid

Here it is – our #SuperCup starting XI to face Real Madrid! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/a5CAYqPcba — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2017

Manchester United hand starts to all three of their summer signings in this evening’s UEFA Super Cup.

With Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo all unavailable, Victor Lindelof partners Chris Smalling at centre-back.

Nemanja Matic plays despite Mourinho hinted at concerns over his match fitness, while Romelu Lukaku leads the line.

Matteo Darmian gets the nod over Daley Blind at left-back, which suggests he will start the season as first-choice left-back.

Starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelöf, Smalling, Darmian, Matić, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Lukaku