Coutinho to Barcelona: latest update

Liverpool fans have been given a boost in the latest reports on Philippe Coutinho’s future.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claims that reports in the Catalan media that Coutinho will be a Barca player with in 24 hours, that the Reds have finally named an asking price for the Brazil international and that a meeting is planned to thrash out the deal are all wide or the mark.

Balague claims Liverpool maintain that Coutinho is not for sale at any price, that the Reds have not named an fee for him and that there are no planned meeting with Camp Nou officials.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request last week in an effort to force the move, but Liverpool had previously issued a statement saying he would not be sold during the summer transfer window.

The Anfield hierarchy also rejected a bid of £90.3m from Barca last week, having turned down a previous offer of £72m in July.