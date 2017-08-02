Daniel Sturridge injury update

Loading...

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been ruled out of this evening’s Audi Cup final clash with Atletico Madrid.

The England international scored the third goal in a 0-3 win over hosts Bayern Munich in last night’s semi-final.

But he was substituted immediately after finding the net after picking up a thigh injury in the process of scoring.

A statement on Liverpool’s website says the substitution was a precautionary measure and that there are not currently any plans for Sturridge to have a scan on the injured thigh. Instead he will be treated at the club’s training base in Rottach-Egern today and the injury will continue to be monitored.

The Reds say he is not currently expected to miss any games beyond tonight’s encounter with Atletico.

Speaking after the win over Bayern, Sturridge indicated that he thought the injury was mainly down to fatigue and insisted he is feeling better about his fitness than he has for a long time.