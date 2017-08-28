Danny Drinkwater: Chelsea in ongoing talks over £30m-plus deal
Chelsea and Leicester City are involved in ongoing negotiations over the transfer of midfielder Danny Drinkwater, according to the Daily Telegraph.
The fee being discussed is now more than £30m, the article claims. The Blues are said to have offered £25m for the England international, but the Foxes are demanding a fee approaching £40m.
Drinkwater, aged 28, is reportedly interested in making the move to Stamford Bridge and the Premier League champions are hopeful that a deal will be struck before the transfer deadline passes.
They are confident that Leicester are only stalling talks while they line up a signing of their own to replace Drinkwater in Craig Shakespeare’s squad.
The Sun reports that a £28m fee has already been agreed between the two clubs and that Leicester are plotting to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Gregorz Krychowiak.
Manchester United academy product Drinkwater has played at the King Power Stadium since and was a key member of the Foxes’ 2015/16 title-winning squad.