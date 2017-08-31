Danny Drinkwater at Chelsea’s training ground awaiting permission to complete transfer

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is at Chelsea’s training ground awaiting permission to undergo a last-gasp medical and complete a deadline day move to the champions, according to Sky Sports.

The England international has been strongly linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and handed in a transfer request earlier this week after the Foxes rejected bids from the Blues.

Drinkwater’s future now seems to be tied to that of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva. He left Portugal’s training camp earlier today and is reported to be in Leicester.

If Craig Shakespeare’s side complete the deal for Silva, who plays a similar midfield role to that of Drinkwater, they are likely to give Chelsea the go-ahead to finalise their own move.

The report also suggests that Leicester might still be awaiting official confirmation from Chelsea that they will match Drinkwater’s valuation and will only pull the trigger on the Silva deal when the situation is resolved.