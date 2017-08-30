Danny Drinkwater hands in transfer request to force Chelsea transfer

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has handed in a transfer request in an effort to force through a move to Chelsea before tomorrow’s deadline, according to Sky Sports.

The England international, aged 28, has been strongly linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. A switch to the Blues would see him reunited with his title-winning Foxes midfield partner N’Golo Kante.

Chelsea have reportedly been in discussions with Leicester over a £25m deal for Drinkwater, but that fee does not match the Foxes’ valuation of the former Manchester United youngster. The King Power Stadium hierarchy will only sanction a deal if they receive an exceptional offer, the article claims.

They are under no pressure to sell a player who signed a new four-year contract only last year.

Blues head coach Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his midfield options following the sale of midfielder Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.