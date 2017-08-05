Danny Drinkwater set to tell Leicester he wants to join Chelsea

Loading...

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is ready to tell the club he wants a transfer to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues have a serious interest in signing the 27-year-old and the player is reported to be keen to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Drinkwater missed Friday night’s pre-season friendly against German side Borussia Moenchengladbach and is said to be ready to leave the King Power Stadium.

As we reported earlier this week, the England international has emerged as a surprise target for the Premier League champions.

Head coach Antonio Conte wants to add reinforcements to his midfield following Nemanja Matic’s move to Manchester United and is keen to reunite Drinkwater with N’Golo Kane, his midfield colleague from Leicester’s title-winning season.

Chelsea were reportedly keen to sign both players last summer, but had to settle for only Kante because the Foxes were unwilling to sell the pair.