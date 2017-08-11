Danny Rose fined two weeks’ wages but given hero’s welcome by Spurs team-mates

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has been fined two weeks’ wages for an explosive interview in which he suggested he is underpaid, according to The Sun.

But the tabloid also claims the England international was given a hero’s welcome when he walked into the dressing room at the north London club’s Hotspur Way training ground yesterday. His decision to speak out over Spurs’ rigid wage structure was reportedly very well received by his team-mates.

The 27-year-old was applauded by his colleagues in the wake of his interview being published, with others now considering speaking out about similar concerns, the article claims.

Rose indicated in the interview that he would consider a transfer to a club where he would be paid what he is worth and where there is more chance of winning trophies.

Director of football operations Rebecca Caplehorn called Rose into a meeting yesterday to tell him he would be docked two weeks’ pay, around £130,000, for giving an interview without the club’s permission. Rose has apologised for the timing of his comments on the eve of the new Premier League season, but is expected to dispute the size of his fine.

[Tottenham set to sing Arsenal’s new stadium blues]