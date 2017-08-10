Danny Rose indicates he wants to make Man Utd move

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has dropped a big hint that he wants to leave the club to join Manchester United.

The England international, aged 27, has been linked with United, Chelsea and Inter Milan in recent days. He has now fanned the flames of the transfer speculation by suggesting he is not currently being paid what he is worth, he wants to win trophies and he would like to return to the north of England.

He told The Sun: “At my age, and having missed six months with injury, I have been thinking about this quite a lot.

“I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me.

“Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.

“Sorry, that’s not what I am about. I wouldn’t be happy with that. I want to win something.

“I will say this too — I will play up north. I don’t know exactly when, but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere.

“I moved away from home (from Leeds to Spurs) at 16.

“Yes I’ve got team-mates who have moved away from families in South Korea and Argentina, but I have been away for over ten years now and I don’t get to see my mum that often.

“I am going to make it my priority before I retire to play football up there.

“My short-term focus is to get back to playing like last year and if I do that the long-term will take care of itself.

“I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club.”

The interview claims Rose currently earns £65,000-a-week at Spurs. He could expect to double his salary by moving to Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.

He has indicated that he no longer intends to abide by chairman Daniel Levy’s strict salary structure, which is capped at the £100,000-a-week paid to top earners Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris.

He continued: “When you’re injured you get a lot of time to think and I’ve had a lot of ‘what if?’ moments. It’s been hard to deal with.

“One thing is for sure — I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth.

“I am not playing as well as I have done not to get paid what I think I am worth.

“In any walk of life, if you think you are worth a certain amount, why settle for less? I am not that person.

“If I get to levels I reached last season — and this goes out to everybody — I will make sure I get what I am worth. I don’t know how much longer I might have at this level. I’m not going to be stupid enough not to try and get the most out of it — medals, trophies and salary.

“Anyone who thinks this is primarily for money, that is not the case. But I know what I am worth.

“As with everyone else in my team, in my opinion, I am worth more than I am getting.

“I am not speaking on behalf of other players, but that is my view.”

Rose, who has 12 caps for England, joined Spurs from Leeds in 2007 for £1m. He has since made 144 appearances in all competitions for the north Londoners, scoring 10 goals.