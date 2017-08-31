Davide Zappacosta: Chelsea sign defender

Chelsea have completed the signing of Italian defender Davide Zappacosta from Torino.

He has signed a four-year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 2021.

The 25-year-old is expected to provide cover and competition from Victor Moses in the Blues’ right wing-back spot.

The Premier League champions have not confirmed how much they paid to sign Zappacosta, but is reported to be a fee of £23m plus add-ons.

Blues head coach Antonio Conte already knows the player well having selected him for the Italy national team during his time in charge of the Azzurri.

Chelsea confirmed Zappacosta’s signing shortly after tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The player said: “It is a dream for me to join Chelsea and play in the Premier League. I am very excited to be here and start working with the team. I hope I can show my quality to the coach, my team-mates and the supporters.”

The 6ft 1in full-back or wing-back’s previous clubs include Isola Liri, Atalanta and Avellino. He has been at Torino since 2015, making 52 appearances and scoring two goals.