Davinson Sanchez undergoing Spurs medical

Colombia international Davinson Sanchez is undergoing a medical at Tottenham Hotspur today, according to Sky Sports.

The north London club announced on Friday evening that they had agreed a deal with Ajax for the defender’s transfer. They said the deal was subject to Sanchez, aged 21, passing a medical and being granted a work permit.

It seems the medical will be taken care of by the end of the day. Presumably Spurs have also been working on the work permit situation since Friday. Given that he is already a full international and is set to become Spurs’ club record signing at £42m, he is unlikely to have any issues securing the relevant paperwork from the UK government.

That would suggest the deal could be wrapped up and Sanchez unveiled as a Spurs player later today or tomorrow. That would put him in contention to be involved against Burnley at Wembley on Sunday.