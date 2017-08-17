Deportivo La Coruna offer to sign Diego Costa

Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna have made an offer for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, according to the Daily Mail.

Costa, aged 28, is currently on strike in his native Brazil. He has refused to report for pre-season training at Cobham after receiving a text message from head coach Antonio Conte informing him that he would not be in his plans this season.

The Spain international is determined to rejoin former club Atletico Madrid, who are barred from registering new players until January 2018 because of a transfer ban.

Deportivo have now reportedly expressed an interest in taking Costa on loan. They have told Atletico that, if that sign the two-time Premier League title winner before the end of the current transfer window, they would sign him on a loan deal running until January.

At that stage, Costa would be able to return to Atletico as an officially registered player and play for Diego Simeone’s side.