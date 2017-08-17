Diego Costa issues statement on his future

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has issued a statement indicating that he will only sign for his former club Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Spain international has made it clear he has no intention of playing for Chelsea again and bemoaned the club’s refusal to jet him rejoin Atletico. He suggested a return to the Vicente Caldron was imperative for him.

But Costa, aged 28, hinted at a breakthrough in the standoff and suggested he intended to return to Spain to resolve the situation. He has been on holiday in his native Brazil since the summer break and has refused to return the Blues’ Cobham training ground.

His statement read: “My destination is already set. I must return to Atletico Madrid next season. It turns out that there is the impasse that Chelsea does not want to release me. But I believe that this situation will be resolved now on my return to Spain.”

Costa joined Chelsea from Atletico in a £32m deal in 2014. He has scored 52 goals in 89 Premier League appearances over the past three seasons, with Chelsea winning the title in two of those three seasons.

He donned his former club’s shirt for an Instagram video earlier this summer.