Diego Costa set to hand in Chelsea transfer request, threatens legal action over thwarted AC Milan deal

Chelsea striker Diego Costa will hand in a formal transfer request after being frozen out by head coach Antonio Conte, according to his lawyer.

The Spain international has effectively been on gardening leave in his native Brazil since the end of last season. He received a text message from Conte informing him that he was not in his plans for the 2017/18 and has been in limbo ever since after being told not to report for pre-season training with the Blues.

Costa is thought to want a return to his former club Atletico Madrid, who are banned from signing new players until January. The Daily Mirror says the player and his representatives are ready to take legal action after Chelsea blocked a loan move to AC Milan ahead of a permanent transfer to Atletico in the January transfer window.

Costa’s lawyer Ricardo Cardoso says there is no prospect of his client playing for the Blues again.

He is quoted by ESPN as saying: “We are going to activate all the legal mechanisms [to secure Costa’s exit] and formally present a transfer request.

“In three seasons at Chelsea he won two championships, and was the decisive players in those victories.

“When he was already with the Spain national team [for a friendly against Colombia last June] and before travelling to Brazil to enjoy his holidays he was released from Chelsea by SMS by the coach Antonio Conte.

“Obviously, this release, in the way it was done, and how it became known by everyone, was unfair treatment and a lack of respect to the player on the part of Conte which is unacceptable and inexcusable.

“Chelsea have not just not denied nor corrected the coach, either in public or private, but instead renewed his contract. This shows that they knew about and were in agreement with the release of Diego Costa and the way it was done. Such discriminatory behaviour makes it impossible for Costa to return to Chelsea while Antonio Conte is coach.

“There is no way that he can continue to play for Chelsea, a message which has been communicated various times to those in charge there. And he will not play for any other club that is not Atletico Madrid, a club where he had sporting success, but above all where he was always respected, even after he had joined Chelsea.”

Costa has scored 52 goals in 89 Premier League appearances since joining Chelsea from Atletico in a £32m deal in 2014.