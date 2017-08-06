Everton linked with £30m move for Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck

Loading...

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck is a £30m transfer target for Everton, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Toffees have been strongly linked with Welbeck’s team-mate Olivier Giroud for most of the summer, but are now ready to turn their attention to the England international.

Giroud is reportedly keen to hang-fire and gauge his role in Arsene Wenger’s plans during the early stages of the 2017/18 season. Everton don’t have time to waste.

Manager Ronald Koeman is in need of a new centre forward following Romelu Lukaku’s big-money move to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window.

Although he has signed Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney, Koeman’s attack is lacking a physical presence. Welbeck would bring that, plus the pace to stretch opposition defences.

He would be reunited with his former United team-mate Rooney if he does make the move to Goodison Park.

Welbeck is reportedly valued at £30m, which would allow Arsenal to almost double the £16m they paid to sign him from the Red Devils.