Former Chelsea star sympathises with Philippe Coutinho wanting to join a big club

Ex-Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has risked the wrath of Liverpool’s vociferous social media following by tweeting his support for attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Although he expressed his sympathy for the Reds, the former Netherlands international indicated he could understand Coutinho’s desire to leave the Anfield to join a “big club”.

Hasselbaink wrote: “I have a great deal of sympathy for #LFC over Phillippe Coutinho. It’s not that I think he is unhappy but when a big club come calling?”

Coutinho submitted a transfer request last week after Liverpool rejected a £90.3m bid for him from Barcelona and issued a statement saying he would not be sold during the current transfer window.