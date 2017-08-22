Former Liverpool and Man Utd players used banned substances during 2010 World Cup

Former Liverpool and Manchester United players were among those given permission to use banned substances during the 2010 World Cup, according to a Fancy Bears leak.

Carlos Tevez, Dirk Kuyt and Gabriel Heinze were all given therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) to use banned medicines in South Africa. The former Premier League trio were among 25 players at the tournament granted TUEs.

Tevez was at Manchester City at the time having joined from Manchester United the previous. He and fellow former United players Heinze and Juan Sebastian Veron were all prescribed betamethasone – a corticosteroid with a variety of uses – which is not prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) prohibited list, but is banned in stronger doses.

Kuyt, who was still at Liverpool at the time of the tournament, used dexamethasone for pain relief relating to problems with his teeth.

There is no suggestion that any of the footballers listed have done anything wrong.