GIF: Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring Arsenal’s winning penalty vs Chelsea

Loading...

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium for much of the summer, but he was their hero at Wembley today.

The France international tucked away the winning penalty as the Gunners beat Chelsea to the Community Shield in a shootout.

The gif below shows Giroud celebrating after the final whistle. The manner in which he pats the club crest on his chest suggests he is planning on still being a Gunner when the transfer window closes.