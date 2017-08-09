Hannover make loan bid for Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn

Loading...

German side Hannover have launched a loan bid for Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn, according to the Daily Mail.

But the Reds are set to reject the approach for the 17-year-old forward.

Hannover are also keen on fellow Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent, but the Merseysiders are reluctant to send Woodburn abroad for the first loan spell of his career.

They are not averse to him joining another club on loan this season, but would rather he stayed closer to home so they can maintain regular checks on his progress.

Wales Under-19 international Woodburn has impressed during pre-season, including scoring in the 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in Dublin last weekend.

He became Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 45 days when he found the net against Leeds United in an EFL Cup quarter-final last season.

Woodburn also won the club’s academy player of the season award last term.

Kent, aged 20, has impressed on loan at Coventry City and Barnsley in recent seasons.