Hoffenheim scout identifies Liverpool’s key player

Roberto Firmino has been picked out as Liverpool’s key player by a Hoffenheim scout.

Lutz Pfannenstiel, the former Wimbledon and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper best known for playing professional football on six continents, is now head of international relations and scouting at the Bundesliga side.

Ahead of tonight’s Champions League qualification playoff first leg in Germany, Pfannenstiel has picked out Firmino as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s most important player, though he also noted the threat of pacy wingers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

In an interview with Hoffenheim’s website, he said of Firmino: “For me he’s Klopp’s key offensive player. He began the match against Watford as a striker but often drifted into the midfield area to pick up the ball or onto the wings where there was more space. As a key player, he carries a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but Liverpool can also look to the pace of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on the wings.

“Both of these players are very quick, particularly with the ball at their feet; Salah is one of the best in the world at that, I would say. Mane and Salah are always looking to take players on and often find themselves in goal-scoring situations.”

That is probably good news for Hoffenheim. Given that Firmino, aged 25, spent four-and-a-half seasons at Hoffenheim before moving to Anfield in 2015, Pfannenstiel and the rest of the Hoffenheim scouting team shouldn’t have had too much trouble compiling a dossier on how to contain the threat posed by the Brazil international.

As for weaknesses, Pfannenstiel thinks Hoffenheim can get at the Liverpool midfield.

He said: “Generally-speaking Liverpool are strong in attack and weaker in defence. They wasted many chances against Watford and should really have scored more goals.

“They were lacking in balance I felt: Jordan Henderson and Emre Can left too much room in midfield – two of the goals they conceded came through the middle of the pitch. The Reds are missing a player in defence who can really take control and give orders to the rest of the team.

“Nevertheless, in some departments they did do well: when they were on the attack, they always looked like scoring.”