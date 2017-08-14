Liverpool are in Germany for their Champions League qualification playoff first leg against Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on Tuesday evening. Ahead of the game, here are some Hoffenheim vs Liverpool betting tips.

Hoffenheim vs Liverpool

Champions League Qualification Playoff Round, First Leg

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

7.45pm (UK time)

Rhein-Neckar Arena, Sinsheim

Draw (12/5)

Liverpool are the 13/10 favourites with the bookies to win this game, according to My Betting Sites. But with key players absent, a defence reeling from their defensive errors in a 3-3 draw at Watford in their Premier League opener, and no immediate pressure to win the tie before next week’s return leg at Anfield, perhaps the smart money is on this ending in a draw on the night. Jurgen Klopp’s record against Hoffenheim offers further reassurance to back the draw. In 17 games against them as a manager to date, he has won six, lost six and drawn five. A fairly even record and one that could be perfectly so by the end of the first leg. You can get odds of 12/5 on that, so a £10 stake would return £34.

Hoffenheim to score from a set-piece (2/1)

As we mentioned above, Liverpool showed at Vicarage Road that they haven’t learnt how to defend set pieces over the summer. Throw into the equation the fact that Hoffenheim are the Bundesliga’s set piece specialists and there starts to feel like a degree of inevitability. With odds of 2/1 on Hoffenheim scoring from a corner or free-kick, a £10 stake would return £30. Over 2.5 goals (43/40)

There isn’t a great deal of value in this market, but it could still pay dividends given how Jurgen Klopp’s side are dealing with set pieces at present. The bookies agree that it is more likely there will be more than 2.5 goals in this first leg than not, so a £10 stake would only earn you a return of £17.27.

Mohamed Salah to score anytime (8/5)

The Egypt international got his Liverpool career off to a decent start with his goal against Watford last weekend. Expect his confidence to be high heading into this game. It is in European competition that he first caught the eye of Chelsea ahead of his first stint in English football, so he know what the Champions League is all about. He is 8/5 to score anytime in the game, so a £10 stake would return £26.

Dominic Solanke to score last (6/1)

Former Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke had a pretty decent pre-season after joining Liverpool. He regularly came off the bench to make an impression. The England Under-20 international scored against Crystal Palace, Hertha Berlin and Athletic Bilbao, and was among the substitutes for the game against the Hornets. It could be worth a 6/1 punt on him coming off the bench to score the final goal of the game against Hoffenheim on Tuesday night. A £10 stake would return £70.