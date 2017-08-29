Jonny Evans: Arsenal make enquiry for West Brom defender

Arsenal are the latest club to express an interest in signing West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners have reportedly made an enquiry to the Baggies about the Northern Ireland international’s availability.

Manchester City and Leicester City have both had bids for the former Manchester United man turned down in recent weeks.

West Brom are said to be briefing that no formal offer has been made by Arsenal and they are unaware of any contact from the north London club.

Evans and his Northern Ireland team-mates have been training at City’s training ground this week ahead of their game against San Marino.

Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to return with an improved offer before Thursday’s transfer deadline and remain favourites to sign Evans despite Arsenal’s late interest.

Arsene Wenger is a long-term admirer of the centre-back and has previously been credited with interest in signing him.