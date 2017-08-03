Jose Mourinho considers adding young midfielder to his squad after impressive pre-season

Loading...

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay is under consideration for a first-team spot next season after impressing during the club’s pre-season tour, according to the Daily Record.

The 20-year-old capped his efforts by finding the net in United’s penultimate friendly of the summer against Norwegian side Valerenga. His performances have reportedly not gone unnoticed by manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff, who gave McTominay his first taste of senior football at the end of last season.

McTominay came on as a substitute against Arsenal on May 7 to make his Premier League debut and made his full debut in the final game of the season when he started in a 2–0 win against Crystal Palace on May 21.

The academy graduate, who was born in Lancaster and has been on United’s books since 2002, now looks set for more regular first team appearances in 2017/18. A final decision is yet to be made on whether that will be for United or out on loan elsewhere.