Jose Mourinho gives Man Utd team news ahead of Real Madrid game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given his side’s team news ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

Mourinho and his players have arrived in Skopje, Macedonia, ahead of Tuesday evening’s fixture between the Europa League winners and the Champions League winners.

The United boss confirmed that left-back Luke Shaw, winger Ashley Young and centre-back Marcos Rojo all remain injured and have not made the trip.

Eric Bailly, suspended after his red card against Celta Vigo in last season’s Europa League semi-final second leg at Old Trafford, and Phil Jones, also suspended for abusing a doping control officer after the victory over Ajax in the final in Stockholm, are also missing.

And Mourinho revealed that young defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has not travelled. He underwent a medical at Crystal Palace earlier today and is expected to finalise a season-long loan in the near future.

Recent signing Nemanja Matic is available to play but “not as available as the others”, says Mourinho, alluding to the Serbia international’s lack of playing time in pre-season.

