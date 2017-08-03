Jose Mourinho rules out Anthony Martial exit

Loading...

Anthony Martial will not be leaving Manchester United this summer, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

The United boss insists the France international is needed at Old Trafford for the 2017/18 campaign and will not be allowed to move on.

He had been linked with a loan switch away from United after falling down the pecking order last season. He announced himself as one of European football’s hottest prospects in his debut season at United under Louis van Gaal, scoring 17 goals in 49 appearances. But he managed just eight goals in 42 appearances under Mourinho last term and his number of starts and Premier League appearances take a hit.

Mourinho insists the 21-year-old is part of his plans.

According to the Daily Star, the Portuguese coach said: “Everybody is in the plan. The plan is to have a good squad, not just a good team.

“[We need] options because we have important players injured for a long time.

“They will be back by the end of the year so our squad is not so big and we need options. We need different players.

“Lukaku, Martial, Rashford – they are all different players and we need everybody.

“It’s going to be good, to be funny, to choose the team for every match according to the plan or the opponent. So the squad is good.”

Inter Milan have looked like Martial’s most likely destination if he did move on. The Serie A side have been holding out for a season-long loan deal for the former Monaco youngster as they negotiate with United over the transfer of winger Ivan Perisic.