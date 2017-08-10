Jurgen Klopp blocking Philippe Coutinho transfer, insists there is no price at which Liverpool will sell

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is no price at which the club will be tempted to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Speaking the day after the Reds rejected an improved £90.3m bid from the Catalan giants for Coutinho, Klopp reiterated that the Reds do not need to offload players and instead want to build the best team possible by retaining their current stars and making new signings.

That means keeping hold of Coutinho.

Klopp told Sky: “Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they pay in the end doesn’t matter.

“From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in.

“Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan.”

Klopp’s latest comments tally with a report in Spanish newspaper Marca that claims the German boss is the main stumbling block in the Coutinho deal. The Reds boss is said to be an obstacle to negotiations between Barca, Liverpool and Coutinho’s representatives.

The Spanish side would be willing to match the Merseysiders’ valuation of Coutinho and include Andre Gomes or Rafinha in part-exchange, the report claims. But Klopp is adamant there is no valuation to match.

Coutinho scored 13 times and provided seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season.