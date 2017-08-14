Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool transfer plans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he wants to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes.

The Reds’ defensive frailties were exposed during their 3-3 draw at Watford.

Klopp’s interest in signing Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk is well known. While the German boss was keen to focus on the work that can be done on the training ground to solve his side’s difficulties with defending set-pieces and pointed out that signing one new player would not solve the problem, he acknowledged that reinforcements are needed.

He suggested that current injury problems, which kept Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Sturridge and wantaway attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho out of the game at Vicarage Road, had accentuated a lack of depth in his squad.

Asked if he needed a new centre-back, Klopp told the Liverpool Echo: “We are still working on all parts. We cannot build them. We have to have talks, we’re looking at all parts of the team.

“The squad at the moment is not too wide for a lot of games because decisive players are not available. But that’s our situation.”

He continued: “People will say I need to buy a new player in the position. I don’t know if that makes real sense.

“We did well in the pre-season in this situation. We conceded goals, but we also did good things. We can’t only focus on one thing, but we know it’s an important thing, of course.

“I don’t feel comfortable because I can’t change it at the moment. But I know what to do.”

Klopp had previously revealed that he wants to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes, which suggests there could be at least two new arrivals at Anfield over the next few weeks. A further signing could be need if Coutinho gets his move to Barcelona.