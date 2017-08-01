Juventus coach rules out Chelsea move for Alex Sandro

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro have been dealt a blow after the Italian champions’ coachh Massimiliano Allegri announced that the Brazilian will be staying in Turin.

Sandro, aged 26, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and a big-money deal worth up to £60m had been touted.

But Allegri now sounds confident that the player will be in his squad next season.

He told Sport Mediaset: “Alex Sandro is at Juve and will stay at Juve.”

The 49-year-old added: “Alex Sandro is an extraordinary player who has been much improved since he came and still has a lot of improvement, and together with Marcelo I think they are the strongest left-backs in the world.”

Blues head coach Antonio Conte is known to be keen to strengthen on the left flank, where Marcos Alonso was the only out-and-out wing-back option last season. Nathan Ake was recalled from a loan spell at Bournemouth in January to provide cover, but has now been sold to the Cherries in a permanent deal.

Former Porto man Sandro moved to Italy from Portuguese side Porto two years ago. He has made 75 appearances for Juventus over the past two seasons, scoring five goals.