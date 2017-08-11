Juventus prepare £23m bid for Liverpool’s Emre Can

Juventus are set to launch a £23m bid for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Germany international, aged 23, is into the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and has so far refused to put pen to paper on an extension. Negotiations between Can’s camp and the club reportedly made no further progress over the summer.

Serie A champions Juve are now hoping to take advantage of the impasse by making an offer for the former Bayer Leverkusen man.

They will hope to tempt the Reds to cash in on Can while they still can because the player would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with on overseas club in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Can was signed from Leverkusen by former manager Brendan Rodgers in a £9.75m deal in June 2014.

He has made 129 appearances for Liverpool in his three seasons at Anfield to date.