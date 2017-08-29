Kieran Gibbs: Watford pull out of deal to sign Arsenal defender

Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs’ transfer to Watford has fallen through after the England international failed to agreed personal terms, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old was widely expected to join the Hornets and was reported o be keen to play under new boss Marco Silva at Vicarage Road.

But Watford have pulled out of the deal having been unable to reach an agreement on Gibbs’ salary.

The Gunners academy product is out of contract at the end of the season.

West Bromwich Albion previously ended their interest in signing Gibbs after a £10m bid was rejected by the Emirates Stadium hierarchy.

Newcastle United have also been credited with interest in the defender.

Gibbs’ failed move will be another blow to Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who desperately needs to trim his squad before Thursday’s transfer deadline. With Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac on the books, Gibbs is one of the players Wenger wanted to move on.