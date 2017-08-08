Kieran Trippier set to miss Newcastle game, Spurs without recognised right-back

Loading...

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier is a major doubt for Sunday’s Premier League opener against Newcastle United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 26-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the pre-season friendly against Juventus last week. Spurs are waiting for the swelling to do down before they can diagnose the extent of the injury.

Trippier is reportedly pessimistic about his chances of being fit for this weekend, while there is concern that he could be sidelined for a number of weeks.

The England international was expected to start the season as Spurs’ first-choice right-back following Kyle Walker’s £50m move to Manchester City. Instead it looks like Mauricio Pochettino will start the 2017/18 campaign without a recognised right-back available for selection.

Pochettino has already declared the Under-20 World Cup winner Kyle Walker-Peters, aged 20, is not yet ready for Premier League action.

With Danny Rose still carrying his knee injury, the Spurs boss can’t even deploy one of his left-backs on the opposite flank.

That seems to leave Eric Dier as the only viable option at right-back for the clash with the Magpies.

The versatile midfielder operated at right-back in his first season at White Hart Lane, but would not offer the sort of marauding runs provided by Walker and Trippier in the past couple of seasons.