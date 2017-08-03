Kylian Mbappe decides to leave Monaco, Man City linked

Loading...

Manchester City are in the running to sign French starlet Kylian Mbappe after he decided to leave Monaco, according to L’Equipe.

The highly sought-after France international, aged 18, has reportedly told friends and some of his team-mates that he has resolved to leave Stade Louis II this summer.

Mbappe is said to have had his mind made up after seeing several of his team-mates sold in the current window. The side that reach last season’s Champions League semi-finals has been broken up by the sales of Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea and Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City. With Fabinho and Thomas Lemar both strongly tipped to leave as well, Mbappe is ready to move on.

City will compete with Real Madrid for his signing. Barcelona are said to be interested in joining the race as they prepare to lose Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. And PSG could yet launch their own bid for Mbappe, the report claims.