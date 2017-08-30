Liverpool agree £40m deal to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool have agreed a £40m deal with Arsenal for the transfer of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the BBC.

The England international, aged 24, had looked set to join champions Chelsea after the Gunners accepted a bid from the Blues. But reports then emerged that Oxlade-Chamberlain had turned down the switch to Stamford Bridge because he favoured a move to Anfield.

It appears the Reds have now stepped up with a bid of their own, which has also been accepted by Arsenal. That means Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to be a Liverpool player before tomorrow’s transfer deadline passes.

He is set to sign a five-year contract worth £120,000-a-week with the Merseysiders.

The former Southampton youngster is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and had informed the club that he did not intend to sign an extension, despite being offered £180,000-a-week to stay.

Arsene Wenger and the Arsenal hierarchy appear to have taken the decision to cash-in on the player while they still can, even though he will be moving to a direct rival.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played at Anfield last week as Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 4-0.