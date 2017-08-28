Liverpool agree club record signing of Naby Keita

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, according to the BBC.

But the deal will not be completed until July 2018.

Guinea international Keita has a £48m release clause that becomes active next summer. The Reds have agreed to meet that fee, plus pay an undisclosed premium in order to agree the deal this summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had made the 22-year-old a top transfer target for the current window, but Leipzig have refused to sell ahead of their inaugural Champions League campaign.

After having two bids – the second of which was in the region of £70m – rejected by the Bundesliga side, the Anfield hierarchy accepted defeat in their efforts to sign Keita for this season and instead focused on having him on Merseyside for the 2018/19 campaign.

The deal will surpass Liverpool’s club transfer record, which is currently the £35m paid to Newcastle United for Andy Carroll in 2011.