Liverpool announce Naby Keita deal

Liverpool have confirmed they will sign RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita next summer.

We told you yesterday evening that the Reds had agreed a club record deal for the transfer of the Guinea international. A club statement has now confirmed the news.

Keita, aged 22, will complete his move to Anfield on July 1, 2018, at the official conclusion of the current season.

He will stay with Leipzig for their inaugural Champions League campaign having been instrumental in their qualification. After arriving from the Bundesliga side’s sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2016, Keita scored eight goals in 31 appearances to help fire them to a second-place finish behind Bayern Munich.

Keita told Liverpool’s website he remains absolutely committed to Leipzig, but said he would be supporting the Reds from afar this term.

The player said: “I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly.

“My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

“Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”